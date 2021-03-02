CNN’s Brianna Keilar snarked at Fox News’ hiring of Kayleigh McEnany by airing a reminder of one of the most prominent moments when the network called out the former White House press secretary’s lies.

Fox confirmed on Tuesday that McEnany has a new gig with them as a paid contributor. In McEnany’s introductory interview, she was asked about the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and said she was “shocked” by the violence that took place that day.

“Everyone in the administration was horrified by it,” McEnany told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner. “This did not represent our movement.”

Keilar was deeply unimpressed on CNN Newsroom, remarking that “when the grenade when you’ve been helping build for months finally explodes in your face, that is just inevitable.” After that, Keilar sarcastically wondered what McEnany expected to happen after she spent months pushing former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he won the 2020 election, and it was corrupted by mass voter fraud.

Keilar — who was previously a colleague of McEnany’s, with the former press secretary having served as a paid contributor to CNN prior to working in the White House — went on to recall the moment from back in November when Fox anchor Neil Cavuto cut off the ex-press secretary’s live feed while she spread false claims at a Trump campaign press conference. Keilar gave Cavuto credit for that, though she juxtaposed it with Fox’s Pete Hegseth defending the Capitol rioters the day after they stormed Congress in a violent attempt to overthrow the election.

The segment went on with Keilar ridiculing McEnany’s surprise over the violent insurrection after Trump spent years encouraging violence and winking at political aggression.

That is what Kayleigh McEnany fiercely protected for the eight-plus months she was White House press secretary. What Trump did and said on January 6th was nothing new, and she knows at because she was there. His big lie is her big lie, no matter how hard she tries to spin it during her new paid gig on Fox.

