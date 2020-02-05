Comedy Central’s The Daily Show took dead aim at the performative “fake outrage” displayed by conservatives after Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly ripped up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State-of-the-Union speech.

In a mock announcement of the “63rd Outragees” the show aped the Academy Awards’ sweeping graphics and stirring music for its list of nominees for “Best Performance in Fake Outrage” about the absurd lengths right-wing pundits and politicians went in claiming Pelosi ripping up the speech was tantamount to an attack on all the people mentioned in it.

The nominees, which were each introduced with a short quote and video clip of their “performance” include:

-Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade: “An Official Document”

-Former GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz: “Never in My Life”

-Vice President Mike Pence: “Dishonored the Moment”

-Fox News host Laura Ingraham: “The Stories”

-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway: “Shredding Children”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

