Mayor Bill de Blasio, one of the many Democratic candidates running for president, said today Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s remarks about concentration camps were wrong.

De Blasio was critical today of Joe Biden for his comments about civility between himself and segregationist Democrats in the Senate. On Meet the Press Daily this afternoon, Todd asked him about Ocasio-Cortez’s comments and if they bothered him.

In decrying the Trump administration’s immigration policy, the New York congresswoman said that the U.S. “is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are.” Her remarks received a lot of condemnation, and today de Blasio echoed that criticism.

“They are entirely different realities,” the mayor said.

“And so she was wrong,” Todd asked, “and you would be critical of her. You would tell her not to use that language?”

“I respect her greatly and I feel very close to her in terms of philosophy,” de Blasio said. “but of course she was wrong… It’s a horrible moment in history. There’s no way to compare.”

