In the same breath he used to blame this administration for diminished American pride, CNN’s Don Lemon asserted viewers Tuesday that his network does not, in fact, hate Trump or favor Democrats.

“Because of all the negativity coming from this administration, we forget what a great country we actually live in,” said in a conversation with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

How does he know CNN doesn’t favor Democrats? Well, CNN’s Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked Nancy Pelosi questions she clearly did not want to answer Tuesday. “He persisted, he asked her the tough questions,” said Lemon.

It’s certainly worth noting that the reason Pelosi became short with Raju is that she thought he was so fixated on the president.

“If I had been invited to talk about the president, I would have had more important work to do at home,” said to Raju at an economic summit, to applause from the crowd. Nevertheless, Raju persisted. “But do you think the president deserves credit?” said Raju in regards to a question he persistently asked Pelosi about Trump’s claim to be responsible for Mexico’s hardened stance on immigration.

“If anyone, democrat or republican, if you hold a position of power, we the journalists at CNN are going to question you about it whether you like it or not,” Lemon concluded.

“We’re here to hold their feet to the fire. Just because we’re pro-truth doesn’t mean we’re anti-Trump,” Acosta added. “We’re not here to spin things or color things a certain way, we’re here to give the people reliable, accurate information on a daily basis, that’s why we come into work every day.”

Two weeks ago, Vanity Fair reported that the New York Times asked its reporters to stay away from cable news shows considered “too partisan.” CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was explicitly named.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com