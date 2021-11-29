CNN’s Don Lemon Rails Against Misinformation About Covid – By Omitting Key Part of Trump Quote

CNN’s Don Lemon railed on Monday against lies and misinformation about the coronavirus by omitting a key part of then-President Donald Trump’s answer in April 2020 about whether injecting oneself with bleach can help fight the virus.

“Just to be absolutely clear, right, just to be absolutely clear, this new variant is not a diabolical plot by Democrats. Let’s review, okay? Republicans had nothing to say when they pushed lies and deadly misinformation about Covid,” said Lemon on his show, Don Lemon Tonight.

Lemon then played a clip of Trump talking about a study that was presented that showed that sunlight and cleaning agents such as bleach can kill the coronavirus when it’s on surfaces.

“Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way,” said Trump to William Bryan, the undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security. “And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting, right? And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs.”

However, the clip was selectively shortened to exclude the full quote, which showed that Trump, contrary to popular misconception, did not tell people to inject themselves with bleach in response to Covid.

Here is the full quote from Trump, with the bolded words being the parts that Lemon omitted:

A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposedly we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. [To Bryan] And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting, right? And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com