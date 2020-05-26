CNN’s Don Lemon unloaded on Twitter, blasting it as having become a “cesspool” that consistently fails to hold President Donald Trump accountable for the untold number of posts that peddle humiliating insults and false information, in violation of its terms of service.

During his Tuesday night show, Lemon noted the latest news, that Twitter had taken a small step toward holding Trump accountable for trafficking in false claims about mail-in voting, labeling two of his tweets with a fact-check warning.

“Come on, Jack Dorsey,” Lemon said, calling out Twitter’s CEO by name. “Instead, for the first time Twitter tonight is labeling other tweets from the president misleading. Make the label bigger, please. Twitter has become a cesspool, Jack Dorsey.”

But Lemon ratcheted up his criticism of the social media platform for its failure to push back on Trump repeatedly floating a vicious conspiracy theory about MSBNC host Joe Scarborough. On Tuesday, Twitter went so far as apologizing for inflicting emotional harm on the family of a deceased Scarborough staffer, but it nonetheless still refused to take down the offending posts.

“People have been removed from Twitter for far less outrageous behavior,” Lemon pointed out, before alluding to Dorsey again. “I know that you’re doing great things and you’re trying to help out people with your barbershop initiative and you’re donating money here. That does not make up for this disgusting behavior that you’re allowing, especially from the leader of the free world. It does not. I wish someone would come up with another platform, honestly, so that everybody could just delete their accounts on Twitter and go to the other platform because this is outrageous, disgusting behavior.”

“Stop hiding behind the First Amendment for profit, stop doing it,” Lemon pleaded. “Do the right thing. Stop allowing families like this family to have to go through this. To grieve their loved one over and over and over and over again. So they put up this label for this misleading tweet, but not the tweets about Scarborough. Tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud, okay? That’s the one that they put up the label about. Twitter did apologize to the Klausutis family but said they would not take down the president’s tweets about his wife’s death. Really? Come on. So they’re letting the president use their platform to drag us all right into the mud. Letting him get away with it.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

