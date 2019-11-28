Ex-Fox News Staffers Condemn Sean Hannity For Courting Bill O’Reilly’s Return

Three former Fox News employees condemned Sean Hannity in a statement on Wednesday for lobbying Bill O’Reilly, who was dropped following sexual harassment allegations, to return to the network.

The statement was signed by former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone, former Outnumbered co-host Julie Roginsky, and former Fox and Friends co-host and The Real Story host Gretchen Carlson— who made headlines after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News’ then-chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

“It is ironic that a man accused of sexual harassment over the course of many years by many different women is being courted to return to Fox News by its most prominent on-air personality, while his many victims and other survivors of sexual harassment at that same network continue to be bound by onerous confidentiality provisions that prevent them from disclosing what those harassers said or did to them,” the former staffers declared. “It is also ironic that many women are bound by no-rehire provisions, which prevent them from getting their jobs back, even as Mr. Hannity is all but begging his network to rehire an accused sexual predator.”

“This exchange once again demonstrates how far we have yet to go in ensuring that survivors of sexual and harassment are treated with even the modicum of respect and deference that Sean Hannity has shown an alleged serial predator,” the statement continued, concluding, “We call — again — for Fox News to release all women from non-disclosure agreements, so that the public can have a much clearer understanding of why Mr. Hannity’s words are so egregious in this respect.”

