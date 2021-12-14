Appearing on MSNBC Tuesday, former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) compared Fox News to Russian state TV.

The segment on The Beat With Ari Melber was about Fox News hosts privately warning Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was underway – while downplaying the attack on air.

Boxer said:

One, Fox News was to the Trump administration what state TV in Russia is to [President Vladimir] Putin. Honestly, these folks were literally advising him, very close to him, and had incredible access to Trump’s top person, Mark Meadows.

Secondly, Fox News, those folks knew that Trump could stop it. What does that prove? It proves he started it. It proves he controlled it. That on its face is amazing.

And three, Fox News and those folks are now lying about Jan. 6 and instead of being patriotic Americans, they’re slamming the committee of the House that is bipartisan and, let’s be clear, they were scared to death on Jan. 6. They were frightened to death, and they are so ideological and so in Trump’s orbit that they are now liars. It’s awful.