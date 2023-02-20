Fox Business Host Praises Biden’s ‘Bold’ Ukraine Visit: ‘This Could be a Game Changer’

Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney offered some high praise for President Joe Biden’s surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday.

This could “be a game changer,” Varney began, adding:

President Biden makes a surprise visit to Ukraine. It was a very well-kept secret. He took a train from the Polish border to Kyiv and even as air raid sirens were sounding, he was meeting with President Zelensky and then walking the streets in a war zone. Highly symbolic. The president said he wants to leave no doubt about America’s support and, quote, ‘for as long as it takes.’ Those are his words.

Biden’s trip to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenksy has been characterized as “unprecedented in modern history,” said Varney.

CNN’s report noted that the trip was extraordinary “for an American president to travel to an active war zone without a large US military presence.”

“The timing here is crucial,” Varney continued.

“The president suddenly pops up. He suddenly appears in a foreign capital that is under attack. He is sticking it to Putin one year after Russia invaded. The Russians are preparing a big push. The Ukrainians want more advanced weapons to push back. That’s what this visit is all about. What will we let them have? F-16s? Long-range missiles? The Republicans are not entirely on board on this,” Varney continued, adding:

And I wonder about far-left Democrats as well. President Biden has made a bold move. All right. Now comes the pushback. China has implied it would help Russia’s military. The tiny republic of Moldova appears to be Putin’s next target. Vice President Harris says Russia has committed crimes against humanity. The world seems to be realigning. Russia, China, Iran versus America and Europe. One year ago, Western intelligence agencies offered Zelensky a ride out. Russia had started its invasion and was expected to take Kyiv within a week, Zelensky said, No, I’m staying. Just give me bullets. He’s still there. My opinion. Give him what he wants. Let Ukraine win. That’s my opinion.

Varney’s comments highlight the divide within the American right as more traditional conservatives offered praise for Biden, while many in the MAGA base, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), have angrily condemned the visit. Greene went as far as to call for Biden’s impeachment over the trip.

