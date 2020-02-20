Fox Business’ Trish Regan Hits Trump for Rally Diatribe Against Cavuto: A ‘Good Man’ Who ‘Doesn’t Deserve it’

Fox Business host Trish Regan went to bat for her colleague, Neil Cavuto, after President Donald Trump railed against him during a rally on Thursday night.

Moments after Trump’s diatribe against Cavuto and others including former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, Regan knocked the President for his attack.

“[Cavuto] is someone who started this network, Fox Business, and someone who is the utmost journalist and always fair,” Regan said. “I can tell you that about Neil. He is a fair person, a fair guy, and a good man.

“So I’m disappointed that the president said those things. Because Neil Cavuto is one guy who just doesn’t deserve it.”

Trump, at his rally in Colorado on Thursday night, ripped Cavuto as the frontman for one of several “loser shows” on Fox. The President was displeased with Cavuto because of a comment made by one of his guests on Thursday afternoon. During a segment analyzing Wednesday night A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics called Trump’s 2016 debate performances “disastrous.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

