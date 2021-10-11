Tucker Carlson Addresses Fox News’ Vaccine Requirements, Insists Covid Coverage Is Not ‘Pretending for Money or Prestige or Ratings’

Tucker Carlson took a moment Monday night to address a comment by President Joe Biden about Fox News’ vaccine requirements.

Last week President Joe Biden defended vaccine mandates in a speech and somewhat amusedly said that Fox News mandates them too.

To be clear, Fox News is not mandating vaccinations, but has some significant, rigorous requirements in place for employees. A Fox Corp memo last month explained their current system: all employees have been asked to input their vaccination statue on a secure system, and there will be “daily COVID testing for the small group of employees who are not vaccinated or have not provided their vaccination status.” That memo said over 90 percent of employees are fully vaccinated.

The Fox host finally addressed the issue Monday, in response to the comments by President Biden that the network has a vaccine mandate.

“As a factual matter, what Joe Biden just said is completely untrue. It is a lie, period,” he said. “We can say that with authority since we work here.”

He said Fox News “defends this country’s most basic civil liberties”:

To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him, like Susan Rice, that just can’t be genuine. They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else. But they are wrong. We are not pretending at all. It’s real.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

