Fox & Friends Hosts Joke About Preempting MyPillow Ads As Segment Runs Long: ‘Brian, That Pays Your Salary’

The Fox & Friends hosts joked about one of their network’s most prominent sponsors Friday morning, laughing as a segment ran long that they might have to “do one less pillow commercial.”

The discussion began with a story about a gaffe by President Joe Biden the day before, in which he said that powering your home with “safer, cheaper, cleaner electricity like solar or heat pumps” could save “about $500 a month on average.”

The actual figure is $500 per year, not per month. Steve Doocy commented that Biden had made this mistake in a “telepromptered speech,” so the “correction people had to come out afterwards.”

Ainsley Earhardt noted that the White House had put a transcript of Biden’s remarks online and fixed his mistake, so it now had the correct $500 a year figure.

“Big difference,” said Brian Kilmeade.

“Maybe somebody put the wrong word in the teleprompter,” said Doocy. “That has never happened on this show. Nonetheless, you gotta blame somebody. You are not gonna blame the boss.”

Kilmeade commented that he prefers seeing numbers written out on the teleprompter, and Doocy asked the camera operator to turn to their show’s teleprompter as he got out of his seat.

“Can you shine the camera — we actually write out the numbers as numbers, Brian,” said Doocy. “So you are asking for something we don’t do.”

Doocy then pointed out the clock display on the teleprompter, showing that their segment on Biden’s gaffe was supposed to end at 12 minutes and 30 seconds after the hour, and then go to Ashley Strohmier for a news update.

“We are currently two minutes and 40 seconds over the time,” he said, “So, you know what? We should probably do the news.”

“Right. Let’s just do one less pillow commercial,” quipped Kilmeade, referring to the ubiquitous My Pillow promotions that pillow magnate and conspiracy peddler Mike Lindell is once again running on Fox News. Lindell briefly boycotted the network when they refused to air one of his “documentaries” claiming the 2020 election was stolen, but resumed buying ads a few months later.

“Brian, that pays your salary,” Doocy mockingly lectured his co-host. He then apologized to Strohmier for running long. “Ashley, we are sorry we got to you 3 minutes late.”

“It’s okay. It’s all right,” Strohmier said before launching into the morning headlines.

Watch above, via Fox News.

