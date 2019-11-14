Fox News’ Fox & Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt criticized 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for calling out billionaires, Thursday.

During the segment, the co-hosts argued that being a billionaire is “the American dream,” “the vilification of successful people” is “unsettling,” and, “You can’t become a billionaire without working really, really hard.”

“She doubled down on her attack on billionaires, taking out an ad on CNBC, and this is the first time I can remember billionaires fighting back by the dozens,” Kilmeade declared. “There is only 700 in the country, and the vilification of successful people I think is unsettling, and maybe unsettling to the people on the left, who say, ‘Wait a second, what are you doing? Why are you creating more enemies from people we actually have to draw from,’ and ‘I don’t think necessarily rich people are bad people. They seem to hire a lot of people.'”

“Well, this field on the political left seems to have gone way to the left with the exception of people like Joe Biden and Deval Patrick, if he gets in,” replied Doocy, while Earhardt commented, “You can’t become a billionaire without working really, really hard, and that’s the American dream.”

