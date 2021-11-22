Fox News’ Brit Hume Doesn’t Think Biden Will Serve Full Term in Office: He’s ‘Clearly Deteriorating’ and ‘Senile’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume thinks there’s a significant chance President Joe Biden doesn’t run for reelection, even suggesting he doesn’t finish his current four-year term.

On Special Report Monday night, Bret Baier asked Hume about the White House confirming President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

“I don’t think it’s at all clear that he intends to run again, but I do think as a political matter, you have to say that,” Hume remarked.

The instant he makes that announcement, Hume argued, Biden becomes a lame duck — “and lame duck presidents don’t do well.”

He went on to say it’s not close to certain the president would in fact run again or “be in any condition to.”

In fact, I think the thing we have to watch is the question of whether he serves out his first term. He’s clearly deteriorating, he’s clearly senile, and his health is — despite his doctor’s claims to the contrary — you know, when you’re falling downstairs and so on, as he did climbing the stairs to Air Force One, that’s worrisome.

Trey Gowdy did not make any similar pronouncements on the president’s health, telling Baier, “I have no idea about the president’s cognitive abilities. That’s not my background.”

“He’s always had an affected manner of speech for 25 years,” Gowdy added.

He went on to say that if Biden does indeed run again, it’s likely “a lot of ambitious young Democrats” would run against him.

You can watch the video above, via Fox News.

