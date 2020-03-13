Guy Benson stated on Fox News’ Outnumbered that President Donald Trump should have been tested for the coronavirus – further questioning why Trump isn’t currently “self-quarantined” after contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Outnumbered co-host Harris Faulkner began the segment by stating, “We were watching [Bolsonaro’s] son, Eduardo. And some of us had kind of a visceral reaction as he went back-and-forth with what maybe the facts are. If that seems unfair, watch the tape.”

Benson began piecing together Trump’s interaction with Bolsonaro – while further calling out the Brazilian leader’s son over mixed messaging.

“Part of it is to self-quarantine here, that’s part of the guidance for people who might have been exposed to this virus. To me, we know for a fact that a top aide to the Brazilian president does have coronavirus. We think there’s at least a decent chance the president of Brazil also does, and there is some mixed messaging on that…”

“Mainly from his son,” Faulkner interjected.

The Fox News contributor then stated that he sees no reason why Trump isn’t “in a self-quarantine situation right now.”

Benson continued, “Now the mayor of Miami, who had an event with the Brazilian contingent, he has tested positive for coronavirus. We have a U.S. Senator [Rick Scott] in isolation because he was at that same event down in Florida. So there is absolutely no valid reason, that I can think of, the President of the United States would not get tested and would not be, frankly, in a self-quarantine situation right now.”

“Because, we have photos of him standing right next to someone with coronavirus,” Benson stated.

“We’ve shown them here,” Faulkner added.

Benson then ripped into White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham over a statement released Thursday which, claimed that Trump had little interaction with Bolsonaro.

“To me, it’s mind-boggling. A statement put out by the White House press secretary yesterday said there were ‘almost no interactions’ between the president and that individual prayer there is no such thing as ‘almost no’ interactions.”

Benson concluded, “You either had an interaction or you have not. And we know that he has.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

