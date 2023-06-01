Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany Fawns Over ‘Very Charming’ Trump After He Attacked Her For Disloyalty

Kayleigh McEnany opted on Thursday to keep singing the praises of Donald Trump despite her former boss publicly trashing her only days earlier.

The former Trump press secretary-turned-Fox News host presided over Outnumbered on Thursday as the show aired Trump’s remarks from the 2024 campaign trail in Iowa. When McEnany was asked for her thoughts, she turned the other cheek on Trump’s insults by fawning over Trump engaging with people in smaller-sized gatherings.

He’s very good at that. In fact, I don’t know if there is anyone in the race that can do it quite like him with a room with voters. I was in Maine with him, I’ll never forget him talking to fishermen. They thanked him multiple times, Trump voters who had tears in their eyes who said ‘These four years have meant this to me.’ They got to express that gratitude.

This went on, with McEnany gushing over Trump’s policies and pronouncing him “very charming in those environments.”

“If he can stick to policy and have that charm,” she said, “it’s going to be hard to close that 30-point gap. Doable, but hard.”

It’s interesting that McEnany decided to bring up the polling gap between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in this context. What neither she nor her co-hosts chose to directly address was the fact that Trump just went after McEnany for supposedly shortchanging his numbers.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany [sic] just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump seethed in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

Trump’s slam on McEnany was condemned by her fellow conservatives, her Fox colleagues and others. McEnany herself, however, has chosen to say nothing about the jab so far.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

