Fox News’ Howard Kurtz criticized the New York Times today for giving in to a liberal “mob” and changing a much-derided headline.

To briefly recap: last night a preview of the Times print edition showed their headline on President Donald Trump‘s response to the horrific shootings over the weekend was “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM.” The Times was blasted for that framing on the president’s remarks, including from several 2020 Democratic candidates, and the headline was changed to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” (which also received criticism).

This afternoon Kurtz told Dana Perino there was “nothing wrong with the original headline” and defended it as accurately reflecting what Trump said “but that was not acceptable in the media’s current anti-Trump climate.”

What happened, he continued, was that the Times “caved in to this left-wing mob that finds it completely unacceptable and unwilling to stomach a headline that said, yes, President Trump went on the air and condemned white supremacy, hatred, and racism.”

Perino brought up Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s tweet condemning the headline as exemplary of how white supremacy is aided by media “cowardice”:

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

Kurtz said, “Essentially what she’s saying is I will not abide the New York Times having a straightforward headline, it has to reflect the animus that I feel to the president and the people who agree with me that he’s a terrible guy and he’s a racist and a white supremacist. That is not the job of a headline in a news story.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com