Fox News contributor Ben Domenech did not mince words Wednesday night when he completely dismissed colleague Chris Wallace’s praise for President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress.

The cable news punditry that immediately follows any presidential speech can be, for many, as important in setting a narrative and providing cues for those looking for talking points on how partisan creatures should react. Wallace, who recently celebrated 25 years of hosting Fox News Sunday, is widely regarded as at the very top of his game. He is a giant in the political news game with few, if any, peers.

Domenech is the founder of the conservative website The Federalist, and has what can most charitably be called a checkered past that includes allegations of plagiarism, which has led to something of a journeyman’s career until recently. His rise to conservative fame coincided with his marriage to Meghan McCain, the conservative host of The View and daughter of the late Senator John McCain.

There isn’t much comparison in Wallace and Domenech’s respective careers, but that didn’t keep that latter from dissing the former. Wallace offered his snap reaction that Biden’s speech would be very popular with most Americans before explaining why much of what was laid out in the hour-plus speech would go over well.

Martha MacCallum threw to Domenech moment before Senator Tim Scott gave his rebuttal.

“Last time I was on the air talking at the same time as Chris Wallace about a Joe Biden speech he waxed eloquent about how it was ‘so powerful and unifying,'” Domenech opened. “I don’t think that turned out to be true at all; I think it turned out to be a tissue of lies Republicans rejected. It’s something that did not lead to any bipartisanship. I expect the same results in this speech.”

Domenech then pivoted from calling out Wallace to predictably criticizing Biden’s speech. “It will be a political blip, immediately forgotten it won’t change the course of anything in Washington which is a now mono-partisan affair under Joe Biden.”

According to snap polls, Wallace’s prediction that the speech would be popular with the American people has thus far proven to be true. A CBS/YouGov poll reports that “Speech viewers described the president as ‘Presidential,’ ‘Caring,’ ‘Inspiring’ and ‘Bold,’ and that “Eighty-five percent of Americans who watched Mr. Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress overwhelmingly approve of his speech. Fifteen percent disapprove.”

A CNN/SSRS poll said that seven out of ten Americans claimed that the Biden speech made them feel more optimistic.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]