Fox’s Lisa Boothe Triggered Hearing Biden Is ‘Getting the Job Done’ in Heated Exchange: ‘I’m Going to Pull My Hair Out!’

In a Friday segment for The Faulkner Focus, Fox News’ Lisa Boothe and David Carlucci, a Democrat and former New York state senator, found little to agree on, with Boothe asking at one point, “Is this guy for real?”

“Yup,” guest host Trace Gallagher informed Boothe as Carlucci defended bail reform as a “work in progress.” Things came to a head in the close of the segment Gallagher turned to the $500,000 taxpayer-funded security fence that is being put at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home.

Gallagher asked Carlucci first if there was an “optics” problem with the fence in light of the migration crisis at the southern border and whether Biden has spent too much time away from the White House.

Carlucci offered nothing but praise for Biden, while Boothe shook her head in shock.

“I think the president is doing the job that the people elected him to do,” Carlucci said. “He’s had momentum. He’s had success. We have the Inflation Reduction Act, new healthcare measures for veterans. We’re fighting against climate change, so it doesn’t matter if he’s in the White House or Delaware, President Biden is getting the job done and much to the opposition of Republicans.”

Boothe responded by joking she was ready to pull her hair out and accusing the 79-year-old Biden of suffering from cognitive decline. She also blasted the security fence as hypocritical.

“I’m going to pull my hair out. Inflation, baby food shortage, an invasion at the southern border. Everyone’s lives are worse off because of this man, and they’re hiding him in the basement just like they did in 2020 because this is a guy who shakes the hands with air,” she said. “He probably thinks his name is Brandon from time to time. He’s clearly in cognitive decline. He should not be in the White House, he should be in a retirement home somewhere.”

Watch above via Fox News

