Fox’s Steve Doocy Says Biden ‘Can’t Be Bothered By’ Waukesha Tragedy: ‘He’s Holed Up at a Billionaire’s Place’

Fox News’ Steve Doocy slammed President Joe Biden on Friday for how he has responded to the tragedy last weekend in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a man drove an SUV into a holiday parade, killing six and injuring more than 40 others.

Darrell Edward Brooks, 39, has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide. His bail was set at $5 million, a drastic increase from the $1,000 bail that was set for him earlier this month over a separate incident.

The Outnumbered panel started the segment about Waukesha by criticizing some of the media coverage over the tragedy, citing an MSNBC analyst calling it an “accident” and The Washington Post reporting that it was an SUV, not an individual, that plowed into the parade.

While Doocy gave Biden credit for making comments “the morning after what happened in Waukesha,” he asked whether Biden will be “going to Waukesha.”

“You know, The nation’s heart has been broken over this and it would say a lot about the president if he were to go there. But instead, he’s holed up at a billionaire’s place out in Nantucket and it looks like he can’t be bothered by it,” said Doocy, referring to Biden staying at the home of Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein in that coastal Massachusetts island. “We would like to hear the president talk about this case the same way he has regarding others in the past.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

