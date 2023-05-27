Gay Fox News Contributor Blasts Corporate Pride Campaigns: ‘Really Do Damage to Gay and Lesbian Community’

Gay Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce tore into “embarrassing” corporate Pride commercials during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Friday, arguing that they “really do damage to the gay and lesbian community.”

In response to recent LGBT pride commercials and marketing campaigns from major companies — including a controversial North Face advertisement which featured a drag queen — Bruce said, “It’s embarrassing.”

“I think most of the audience knows I’m a gay woman,” she declared. “I realize that there’s all kinds of different people in the world. Lord knows I live a marginal life myself and I like my life. But what this does is it sends a message it’s really kind of an extremist framework.”

Bruce argued that Pride was “really about being left alone but being treated equally and fairly,” and that since the United States had “made tremendous progress,” now “it’s as though there has to be another step forward, another kind of push for something, for everyone to be a victim or for some kind of new dynamic.”

“Those kinds of ads really do damage to the gay and lesbian community,” she said. “Because it’s pandering, it’s extreme… It does not respect the audience in a sense.”

Bruce suggested that companies were perhaps “not used to how Americans are usually quiet and that while we might not be having riots and marches, that we’re gonna speak with the dollar, especially when the economy is tight. That we’re going to be very careful about where we spend money.”

“And it’s not about homophobia, it’s about everything being politicized,” she concluded. “Having messages, political messages of any type, being pushed onto us. None of us want that, no matter what your sexual orientation or your race or your background.”

North Face became the latest company to face a boycott from conservatives this week after it launched a commercial featuring a drag queen who invited viewers to “come out… in nature with us.” In recent months, Bud Light, Target, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were also boycotted by conservatives over their LGBT and drag-related marketing campaigns.

