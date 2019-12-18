Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) set the standard for hyperbolic rhetorical denouncements of Donald Trump’s impeachment, but Mike Kelly (R-PA) took a whack at it by comparing the president’s impeachment to the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“December is such a great month and there are so many great dates in December when we talk about the wonderful things that have happened in Decembers of the past,” Kelly said. He continued by mentioning Christmas and the Boston Tea Party, but then he switched gears by saying “on December 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States and that’s one that President Roosevelt said ‘this is a date that will live in infamy.'”

“Today, December 18, 2019 is another date that will live in infamy,” Kelly said. “Just because you hate the president of the United States, and you can find no other reason other than the fact that you are so blinded by your hate that you can’t see straight that you’ve decided that the only way that we can make sure this president doesn’t get elected again is to impeach him.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

