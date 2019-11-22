Fox News host Sean Hannity dominated the Thursday night cable news ratings war following the final impeachment hearings, netting well over 4 million viewers for the night.

According to Nielsen data, Hannity saw 4.607 million viewers overall and 666,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic. Fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson was not far behind with 3.968 million viewers overall and 643,000 viewers in the demo for Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Over on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow’s program netted 3.645 million overall viewers and 640,000 viewers in the A25-54 demo. The shows followed the day’s testimony of Fiona Hill and David Holmes’ testimony, who are the last witnesses currently scheduled to testify publicly in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Over on CNN, coverage of the impeachment hearing appeared to have juiced up CNN’s viewership numbers, where Jake Tapper’s 4 p.m. program finished ahead of MSNBC’s Deadline: White House and Fox’s Your World with Neil Cavuto in the A25-54 demo.

The Lead with Jake Tapper had 437,000 viewers in the demo while Nicolle Wallace’s program (partially pre-empted by live coverage) drew 393,000 in the demo. Wallace had more overall viewers with 2.918 million while Tapper only had 1.750 million viewers overall for The Lead.

Cavuto drew 308,000 viewers in the demo and 2.346 million viewers overall.

