Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), according to a search of the media monitoring service Snapstream, has appeared on CNN six times in the last month — often to criticize his own party. And now, the Colorado congressman is making no bones about wanting to parlay those hits into a full-time gig.

In a phone interview with the New York Post, Rep. Buck openly expressed his interest in a gig with CNN, among other outlets.

“I am interested in talking to folks at CNN and other news organizations — on the, I don’t want to call them left, but sort of center-left — and having an opportunity to do that full-time or do that as a contributor would be great also,” Buck said.

The Congressman called the Post back later in the day to add that he also was interested in a gig with Fox News or Newsmax.

“I didn’t want to give you the impression that I’ve only talked to folks at CNN, on the Left,” He added. “I’ve also talked to others about this.”

But there’s a question about how well his commentary might go over with a Right-leaning audience. Over the weekend, for example, Buck poured cold water on a key Republican theory behind the newly-opened impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Buck’s commentary of late has been more well received on CNN and even MSNBC — where he has been staunchly critical of potential impeachment.

