Comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore went on a rant during an appearance on Fox claiming the United States is protecting “Nazis” in Ukraine during a conspiracy-laden tirade on Fox News’ Carlson Tonight.

Dore was introduced to discuss the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, a topic that host Tucker Carlson has repeatedly fixated on in recent months while making unsubstantiated claims that the United States was behind attacks on the pipeline and is now trying to cover it up. Multiple U.S. officials, with National Security Council spokesman John Kirby being the most recent among them, have denied that is the case — along with other Fox guests, reporters, and personalities.

Still, Carlson said to Dore, “It seems obvious the Biden people did it, but in doing it, they not only caused this massive environmental catastrophe, but also shafted their so-called NATO allies.” He asked, “Why does no one seem to care about this?”

In response, Dore said, “Well, people forget what happened. Americans are the most propagandized people in the world, and they don’t even know what’s happening with the Nord stream 2 pipeline, and they think the propaganda happens to other people, so this is 100% propaganda war.”

“Why doesn’t Joe Biden want to investigate this? Why doesn’t congress want to investigate this? If they investigate it, it’ll show the United States didn’t do it and Russia did it, so don’t they want to investigate it? Sweden, Denmark, and Norway already did their own investigation of this. They won’t release it?” he claimed.

That’s when Dore went on a tirade, tying this to the United States’ support of Ukraine in its war against Russia and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just like they don’t want to investigate the cause of the coronavirus outbreak. They don’t want to know the answers. They don’t want to investigate them, because they already know the answers,” he said. “You know, America has turned into a mafia state, a tiny cabal of people have control of our government, and they are using it to do war for economic profit.

“The difference between our mafia state now and back then, the mafia helped defeat the Nazis back then, and now we are arming Nazis,” Dore said while Carlson laughed.

“Isn’t it just like America to ignore the Nazis suffering at home, trying to buy eggs, while we fund Nazis in other countries?” It’s unbelievable what’s happening,” Dore said. “This is really about World War III, and why aren’t they investigating it? They won’t even ask them the question.”

Dore went on to claim that only White House officials are discussing the issue, but U.S. State Department officials such as Antony Blinken and Victoria Nuland won’t.

“By the way, these are the same people who lied to us into the Iraq war, lied to us about Libya, lied about Syria. Dropped so many bombs in Syria, they ran out of bombs. They are doing the same thing,” he said.

Dore’s conspiracy-filled rant didn’t end there, with him claiming Russia was “provoked” into invading Ukraine because of violated peace treaties. “America is a world terrorist. 400 military bases surrounding China,” he ranted. “We provoked this, – people don’t know that. The CIA got in bed with the right-wing Nazis in Ukraine to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine in 2014.”

Dore then praised Carlson, claiming “By the way, you’re the only one doing this, and I applaud you for letting people come on and speak the truth about what’s actually happening in Ukraine. Other stations, when I watch what they do, they start the history of Ukraine from Putin’s invasion. They never tell you that we overthrew the democratically elected government in 2014. They never tell you that.”

He continued on, mentioning the Minsk agreements and Ukraine more, but then stopped suddenly and said, “Anyway, I’ll leave it there.”

Carlson, after three minutes of Dore’s rambling, said, “You sound like a Putin Shill, Jimmy Dore,” before laughing. Carlson’s past segments alleging the United States played a role in the attack on the pipelines received significant coverage in Russian state-run media, but widespread condemnation elsewhere

“This is the most propagandized country in the world. It makes me sad to agree with you, but I do.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com