‘I Thought I Could Wind Up in Guantanamo’: Maher Says He Worried Trump Would Lock Him Up, Claims ex-Prez Is ‘Obsessed’

Comedian Bill Maher told CNN’s Jake Tapper he genuinely worried former President Donald Trump would send him to Gitmo prison – and still does.

Maher and Tapper covered an array of topics during an hourlong interview on Tuesday night, including Maher’s accurate predictions from years ago that Trump would not leave the White House peacefully were he to lose in 2020.

“Were you despondent when Trump was elected?” Tapper asked. “Did you think, ‘Oh my god this isn’t the country I thought it was’?”

“I was afraid for my own well-being,” Maher replied in earnest. “I thought I could wind up in Guantanamo Bay. I think I still could. He was ranting about me all last week again. He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president, every time he’d have a rally. I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me.”

Maher went on to say Trump seems especially irked when certain Fox News hosts sometimes quote him approvingly.

“He doesn’t like that I’m CNN,” he added, referring to his Friday night show Overtime on the network. “He doesn’t like that Fox quotes me.”

“They do the ‘Even liberal Bill Maher,'” Tapper said of Fox News’s framing of its coverage of the comedian. “That’s what they do to you every time.”

“Right, you have to preface it by saying, ‘We hate this guy, he’s awful. But, you know, he said one good thing.’ And Trump, that drives–so I don’t know. So I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why. And I don’t know what he would do in a second term. I mean, he is obviously someone who does not know any boundaries.”

Maher suggested Trump, who is running for president again, wants to become an authoritarian leader.

“You have to worry when you see what other authoritarian rulers do in other countries to people,” he continued. “I’m not thinking he’s gonna become Putin and start pushing people out windows, but I’m not going to live on the 30th floor anywhere either.”

Maher added, “He’s not aware of what a preposterous figure he is.”

