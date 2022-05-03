Jake Tapper Agrees With Jonah Goldberg on NOT Celebrating Roe Leaker: Makes ‘Impossible to Run a Supreme Court’

CNN’s Jake Tapper opined Tuesday it is “impossible” to run the Supreme Court with leaks such as Monday’s bombshell, which signaled the court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico shared a leaked draft opinion written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

The draft came in at just under 100 pages. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into who leaked it.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts stated Tuesday. “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

Conservatives have joined Roberts in expressing outrage the document was given to the press. They found an ally in Tapper on Tuesday’s The Lead.

CNN contributor Jonah Goldberg commented that the leak is “outrageous.” He argued the leaker should not be celebrated.

“When you have abortion rights supporters all over Twitter and elsewhere calling this person a folk hero, calling this person a hero, it is going to trigger and set off a bunch of right-wingers,” Goldberg said. “I think everybody is hypocritical because the people complaining about democratic norms under Donald Trump have no problem with this violation of norms, and the people who had no problem with the violation of norms under Trump are now all of the sudden talking about the importance [of norms].”

Tapper agreed with Goldberg that the breach is problematic for a court that relies on issuing rulings without outside influence.

“It’s absolutely a breach, and absolutely it’s impossible to run a Supreme Court if you’re going to have draft opinions leaked,” Tapper said. “There’s no question about that, 100% agree with you.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com