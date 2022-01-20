CNN anchor Jake Tapper said that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was “earning her paycheck this week” as the White House has been doing clean-up following criticism over numerous moments during President Joe Biden’s record-long press conference on Wednesday. Psaki cleaned up several of Biden’s answers, including questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming midterm elections and appearing to give the “green light” to Russia to conduct a “minor incursion” into Ukraine.

“You’ve called the movement of troops across the border an invasion but noting that something like a cyberattack might be considered a minor incursion,” said Tapper during Thursday’s The Lead. “Doesn’t that give [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, or how do you respond to the Ukrainian officials our reporters, one ground in Ukraine, spoke with that said basically President Biden gave a green light for Putin just to stage a ‘minor incursion?’”

“That’s absolutely not what our intention was or not the message we sent,” replied Psaki, citing the U.S. actions that have been taken in response to Russia staging troops on the country’s border with Ukraine.

Ending the interview, Tapper said, “White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earning her paycheck this week.”

Earlier in the interview, Tapper pressed Psaki on Biden suggesting that the 2022 elections could be not legitimate.

Watch above, via CNN.

