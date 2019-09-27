CNN’s Jake Tapper this afternoon said that President Donald Trump has a few elements that could benefit him in the impeachment fight that Nixon didn’t have, including Fox News.

The panel discussed the politics facing Congress with an impeachment fight coming up, with Dana Bash bringing up Republican senators whose races will depend on who controls the Senate in 2020.

Tapper said noted how Richard Nixon had a “better legal apparatus” to defend him than Trump does, but said Trump has more allies that can help him:

“President Trump has something that Nixon didn’t not have. He has Fox News. He has an army of trolls. He has websites that will defend anything he says or does, and that could very well come into play. They are already coming to his defense.”

The “Nixon didn’t have Fox News” point has been raised before, even by Fox Newsers, and CNN’s Oliver Darcy noted the level of media support Trump has this morning:

But he does have Fox, talk radio, several loyal websites, and an online army of trolls — and that shouldn’t be discounted either. https://t.co/STPURMkGff — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 27, 2019

Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui told Tapper they’re already framing this as “another witch-hunt” and “pushing conspiracy theories and trying to refocus the attention on Joe Biden.”

Bash said another difference between Nixon and now is that Trump is in the middle of a reelection fight, bringing up just how much money they’ve raised so far.

You can watch above, via CNN.

