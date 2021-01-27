MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson called out Mike Pence over his party’s growing willingness to brush off the trial of Donald Trump for an insurrection that threatened to hang the then-vice president for alleged treason.

Speaking with Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace, Johnson reiterated what he saw as the ongoing threat from violent Trump supporters, like those who stormed the Capitol and chanted “hang Mike Pence,” as well as extremist GOP members of Congress like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA). A number of stunning new reports in the past day found Greene had physically stalked a progressive gun control activist — who she called “#littleHitler” — and openly called for executing high-profile Democrats in her social media feed, as recently as 2019.

“Democrats have to stop saying — they have to say these people are terrorists and don’t want to govern. And we don’t negotiate with terrorists,” Johnson said. “The first Democrat that says that is the person who should be the leader of the messaging for the party the next 18 months. You can’t negotiate, you can’t legislate, and you can’t work with terrorists.”

Wallace then drew the connection between the threat of domestic terrorists and the violent extremist ideology and conspiracy theories that are fueling them online.

“This is the Republican party. This is not someone who has been ostracized, as you say, Kevin McCarthy gave her a committee assignment,” Wallace added, referencing Greene. “This is not somebody who has been condemned, this is not somebody who has been expelled. There are 45 members of [the Senate] who seemed to be as ambivalent about Donald Trump’s role in the insurrection as she is. Voting against even having a trial. Their actions suggest that they are ambivalent about domestic extremism.”

“Oh Nicolle, I don’t think they are ambivalent, I think they’re in favor of it,” Johnson proclaimed. “If you vote against a trial to hold this guy responsible, who, by the way, led a crowd of people who wanted to kill Mike Pence… If there’s one interview I’ve been wanting to see, I want to see Mike Pence. I want him to go to the next RNC event and say ‘You wanted people to hang me!’ Because that’s basically what happened! These people are not your friends, Mike.”

“Maybe you want to switch parties, maybe you want to switch to a Democrat and run for Senate in Indian. Because the Republican Party, they can’t have blinders on anymore. There’s no face shield. There’s no N-95 mask to cover you from this virus of terrorism. You have all sucked it in and are now participating in spreading it throughout the party. So anything suggesting they’re not fully aware of what they’re doing and are still doing is to get them off the hook for something that we know they’re participating in.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]