Jeff Glor took a moment to address his audience on Monday in light of the news that Norah O’Donnell will soon take his place as anchor of CBS Evening News.

CBS announced a massive anchor shuffle earlier in the day, during which, they confirmed the recent reports saying O’Donnell is about to move from the network’s morning show to the evening show. While it isn’t clear yet what this will mean for Glor’s relationship with CBS. he closed out Evening News tonight by thanking those who’ve watched and supported him.

“The outpouring of support from you has been everything, so thank you for that,” Glor said. “I’d like to think we’re all guided by something bigger than one moment and one broadcast. I have always wanted to do work that matters and still do. That is something that will never change.”

Glor will remain in the anchor chair for a little while longer, as evidenced by how he concluded by saying he’ll be back on tomorrow night.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com