Joe Biden’s campaign team made their first major ad buy on Tuesday, highlighting his work with former President Barack Obama and his capacity to take on President Donald Trump.

The ad, entitled “Bones,” will air in Iowa at the top of Biden’s latest visit to the state, and it will target viewer markets in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, and Sioux City. CNN reports that the campaign also intends to launch a six-figure digital ad campaign in the coming weeks.

The ad itself presents Trump as “an erratic, vicious, bullying president” while Biden will “restore the soul of a nation.” It also highlights the former vice president’s political accomplishments, his vision for the country, and his status as an electable choice for Democrats in the 2020 election.

“We know in our bones this election is different. The stakes are higher. The threat more serious,” the narration says. “We have to beat Donald Trump and all the polls agree Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job. No one is more qualified.”

The ad comes after Dr. Jill Biden, Biden’s wife, said at a campaign stop that even though voters might be more impressed by the competition, her husband is the most electable choice to throw against Trump. While recent polls have shown Senator Elizabeth Warren closing the gap between herself and Biden, the latest poll from CNN show’s Biden with a double-digit lead over the competition while Senator Kamala Harris is struggling.

Watch above, via Joe Biden’s YouTube channel.

