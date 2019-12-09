Joe Scarborough continued to hammer Republican Senators for repeating what he deems to be clear Russian propaganda on Monday morning, saying that “Republicans that are spouting Russian propaganda got the good housekeeping seal of approval from the source himself, Vladimir Putin.”

Viewers may note that this has been a recent talking point on the set of Morning Joe, though criticism should be directed at Republican Senators who continue to promote the baseless theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 general election when US Intel agencies have all noted that it was Russia efforts that intervened and not Ukraine. Senator John Kennedy promoted this idea over the past few weeks, and on Sunday it was Senator Ted Cruz who did the same.

Todd and Cruz had multiple exchanges of interest during their conversation on the Donald Trump-Ukraine scandal, but the conversation potentially reached the apex when the senator said he believes the Ukraine election-meddling narrative that was just smacked down before the impeachment inquiry as a fictional pro-Russia idea.

“Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the election in 2016?” Todd asked

“I do,” Cruz responded, “and I think there is considerable evidence.”

Scarborough noted that the Intel community went to the United States Senate and warned the United States Senate against using Russia propaganda talking points like Ted Cruz just did and warned them that Vladimir Putin’s goal as an ex-KGB agent was to preach a moral equivalency between Russia and Ukraine, to get the world talking about Ukraine instead of what Russia did.”

“They told senators, this is a lie, but this is something that he’s been doing over the past couple of years,” Scarborough said, adding “and in effect saying don’t take the bait because what will it do? It will help Putin and it will hurt us. And, yet, that’s exactly what Ted Cruz and Senator Kennedy and so many others have done.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]