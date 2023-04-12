Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Trump Praising Dictators to Tucker Carlson: ‘Speaks to His Lust for Authoritarian Power

Joe Scarborough led Morning Joe in ripping Donald Trump for showering praise on tyrannical autocrats.

The former president was interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, and the Fox News host described him as “moderate, sensible, and wise” despite Carlson’s admitted, passionate hatred for the man. In the interview, Trump trashed President Joe Biden while fawning over Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, and Vladimir Putin.

“It takes your breath away,” Willie Geist exclaimed. “He’s talking about Xi like a matinee idol, the Hollywood look, the look, the brains, all of it.”

Geist especially emphasized that Trump’s continued glorification of Putin comes after Russia spent the past year committing atrocities throughout their invasion of Ukraine. Scarborough took it from there by slamming Trump’s “abhorrent” praise for dictators, starting with Trump’s 2015 appearance on Morning Joe where he shrugged off Putin’s persecution of journalists and political dissidents.

“There’s something really screwed up in the way he looks at the world,” Scarborough said. “And I must say, very disturbing for the cult-like followers that he still has, that will worship a guy who worships the biggest tyrants on the globe.”

Scarborough wondered how Trump could still praise Putin when Russia has been internationally isolated and economically ruined because of the war in Ukraine. As for Jinping, “Here’s a guy who wants to run for president against Ron DeSantis’s Covid lockdowns. He’s worshipping President Xi, who had the most tyrannical Covid lockdowns on the globe.”

“I don’t know, is it projection? Is it a confession?” Scarborough said. “I’m not sure what it is, but it is so unbecoming of a former American president and speaks to his lust for authoritarian power.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

