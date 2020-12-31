If immediate political plans for Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff don’t work out, perhaps he can convince Fox News Peter Doocy to pitch a new version of the legendary cable news program Crossfire.

Just two days after Ossoff took advantage of a live interview with Doocy to directly address Fox News viewers and criticize Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the same thing happened again, only in a more contentious, yet still civil manner.

Doocy caught up with Ossoff outside a political meet and greet in Suwanee, Georgia, and immediately challenged him over Perdue’s allegations, asking, “Why is it that you waited until after the primary to reveal that your business did business with the company in Hong Kong that was linked to the Chinese government?”

“This is utter nonsense,” Ossoff immediately replied, and repeatedly claimed, “My company has produced multiple investigations of atrocities committed by ISIS or criminals.” He then dismissed “the entire substance of Senator Perdue’s campaign against” him as being based on one Hong Kong television outlet airing a report of his investigations.”

Ossoff then pivoted to criticism of Perdue’s business dealings in China. Ossoff ranted:

“The irony of this is that Senator Perdue ran the factories in Shenzhen province in cooperation with the Chinese communist party. Senator Perdue spent his entire career outsourcing jobs to China. The same senator who refuses even to debate me, the same senator who has been telling establishment Republican donors in private that Donald Trump is responsible for Republican defeat, blaming the president personally, refusing to support the $2,000 stimulus checks that even president trump demanded until we were five days from an election. The same senator who blames President Trump for Republican difficulty in Georgia but then in public indulge as the president’s fantasy that he actually went here.”

Doocy then pivoted to another recent story of alleged Chinese influence. “Recently, we saw that the Chinese government tried to make inroads with a young democratic lawmaker Eric Swalwell, he noted. “Are you concerned that through payment to a well known young Democrat, somebody linked to China, or the Chinese through another company, could be trying to influence you?

“Come on, man, you’re a serious reporter,” Ossoff replied, turning the tables on Doocy. “Do you really believe that the TV channel in Hong Kong is airing an investigation that my company produced a company of ISIS war crimes in Iraq?”

“So the Chinese government does not try to influence young politicians in the United States?” Doocy pushed back.

“Look. Chinese intelligence operations in the United States are a great threat to our national security. And that’s why it’s so concerning that we have a senator like David Perdue.”

And so it goes.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]