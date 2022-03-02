Just 41% of those who watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday had a “very positive” reaction to the speech – the lowest in 15 years to CNN’s instant post-State of the Union poll.

In the CNN poll following the 2007 State of the Union address delivered by George W. Bush, 41% of respondents reported having a “very positive” reaction, while 37% had a “somewhat positive” reaction.

The poll, which CNN’s David Chalian said consisted of about 11 points more Democratic among respondents, also showed 29% of viewers reacting to the speech in a “somewhat positive” fashion, and 29% in a “negative” fashion.

Last year, viewers responded that Biden’s address in front of a joint session of Congress was 51% “very positive,” thus representing a 10 percentage point drop in that category.

Additionally, 69% of viewers said Biden did enough to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict, 47% said he sufficiently addressed inflation and 46% said the president did enough to address violent crime.

Biden addressed Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of his speech, expressing support for Ukraine and blasting Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Biden announced the United States would restrict its airspace to Russian aircraft.

On inflation, Biden said the solution to that problem is lowering costs, increasing wages and having more manufacturing in the United States.

Regarding violent crime, Biden expressed support for funding for law enforcement.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them! Fund them with the resources and training they need to protect our communities,” he said.

