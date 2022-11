JUST IN: Fox News Draws Most Viewers For 2022 Midterms, Crushing Cable and Broadcast Networks

Fox News drew 7.2 million viewers and 1.8 million in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic during prime time coverage of the 2022 midterm elections according to early Nielsen numbers, an impressive audience that bested every other cable news and broadcast news network.

Fox’s election night coverage was hosted by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, with Bill Hemmer manning the network’s “Bill Board” election map.

That average, which is according to Nielsen early data, was more than what MSNBC and CNN pulled in combined.

In the prime time hours of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., MSNBC beat out CNN in total viewers with 3.1 million and 747,000 in the demo, while CNN drew 2.47 million total viewers but beat MSNBC in the demo with 983,000.

MSNBC, notably, beat CNN in total viewers for the first election ever.

As for the broadcast networks, NBC led the way with 3.09 million viewers and 1.04 million in the demo while ABC placed second with 3.03 million overall and 794,000 in the demo and CBS placed third with 2.5 million viewers and 662,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1354 CNN THIS MORNING:

305 MORNING JOE:

828 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

55 EARLY MORNING:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1870 CNN THIS MORNING:

350 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

162 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2198 CNN THIS MORNING:

427 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2182 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

466 MORNING JOE:

909 NATIONAL REPORT:

275 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2275 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

574 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

651 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

34 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2232 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

544 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

611 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2384 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

645 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

725 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

274 BLUE BLOODS:

88 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2195 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

774 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

770 — BLUE BLOODS:

149 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2200 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

723 KATY TUR REPORTS:

869 AMERICAN AGENDA:

274 BLUE BLOODS:

175 3p STORY, THE:

2469 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

826 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

941 — BLUE BLOODS:

203 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2569 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1015 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1503 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

409 BLUE BLOODS:

263 5p FIVE, THE:

4827 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1137 — SPICER & CO:

449 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 6p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

4521 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1367 DECISION 2022:

1854 — DECISION DESK 2022:

53 7p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

5826 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1998 DECISION 2022:

2375 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

577 DECISION DESK 2022:

73 8p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

7274 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

2513 DECISION 2022:

2898 VOTE FOR AMERICA 2022:

572 DECISION DESK 2022:

83 9p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

7805 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

2683 DECISION 2022:

3296 — DECISION DESK 2022:

104 10p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

7186 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

2627 DECISION 2022:

3435 — DECISION DESK 2022:

92 11p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

5745 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

2254 DECISION 2022:

3155 — DECISION DESK 2022:

69

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

218 CNN THIS MORNING:

56 MORNING JOE:

126 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

5 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

295 CNN THIS MORNING:

87 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

340 CNN THIS MORNING:

125 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

301 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

99 MORNING JOE:

119 NATIONAL REPORT:

30 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

326 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

134 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

93 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

324 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

135 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

85 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

351 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

167 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

120 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

6 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

338 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

188 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

139 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

384 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

197 KATY TUR REPORTS:

137 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

12 3p STORY, THE:

435 ELECTION DAY IN AMERICA:

194 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

151 — BLUE BLOODS:

10 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

485 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

231 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

220 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

25 5p FIVE, THE:

747 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

309 — SPICER & CO:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

18 6p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

876 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

494 DECISION 2022:

355 — DECISION DESK 2022:

15 7p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

1285 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

749 DECISION 2022:

536 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

78 DECISION DESK 2022:

33 8p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

1781 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

960 DECISION 2022:

736 VOTE FOR AMERICA 2022:

117 DECISION DESK 2022:

32 9p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

1978 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1120 DECISION 2022:

798 — DECISION DESK 2022:

25 10p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

1879 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

1097 DECISION 2022:

811 — DECISION DESK 2022:

26 11p FNC DEMOCRACY 22 ELECTION:

1497 ELECTION NIGHT IN AMERICA:

850 DECISION 2022:

785 — DECISION DESK 2022:

16

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.19 million

Fox News: 3.59 million

MSNBC: 1.59 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 414,000

Fox News: 768,000

MSNBC: 330,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 2.6 million

Fox News: 7.42 million

MSNBC: 3.21 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 1.05 million

Fox News: 1.87 million

MSNBC: 782,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

