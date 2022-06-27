Kamala Harris Says Administration ‘Looking At’ Possible Travel ‘Vouchers’ for Women to Receive Abortions

Vice President Kamala Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that the administration is “looking at” the idea of “vouchers for travel” and other funding for women who need to leave their state to receive an abortion.

With the legality of abortion now decided state-by-state after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, numerous states have quickly moved to ban the medical procedure within their own state lines.

“What about the idea of financial resources? Some form of voucher for travel, child care services, other forms of support for people, for women seeking abortions in states where it’s not legal, but they just don’t have the means to go elsewhere,” Bash asked Harris during their Tuesday interview.

Women who have more financial resources, Harris argued, will be less impacted by state-specific abortion bans as they can take on the expense of travel, calling Bash’s question an “important point.” The White House, she said, is looking at how to help women “travel without impairment” in light of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The administration is currently “looking at” how they can work to help avoid “extreme disparities” in care, she added.

So this is something that we are looking at because we know, for example, in terms of how this is going to actually impact real people, over half of women who receive abortions in America are moms. That means that if they’re going to have to travel, they have to find day care and pay for it. It means that they will, if they are working, which most are, they’re going to have to have time from work and if they don’t have paid leave, they are going to have to figure out how to afford it. It means they may have to put up money for a train or a bus or a plane, much less a hotel, and so we want to make sure that there does not result extreme disparities or any disparities based on who can receive care based on how much money they’ve got.

Watch above via CNN.

