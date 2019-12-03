Late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah feasted on the “No Malarkey” slogan Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has chose for his Iowa bus tour.

On ABC, Kimmel joked that the anachronistic term previewed a Biden campaign that was “coming to a senior center near you.”

“Who says politicians are out of touch? It’s like grandpalooza is on,” Kimmel snarked, before running a clip of an “informal poll” of Millennials who were asked to define “malarkey”—with predictably befuddled results.

Among the responses to defining “malarkey” were:

“I have no clue.”

“Something weird.”

“Something with art.”

“Does that have to do with different kingdoms or something?”

“I think caucasian people use malarkey, right?”

Finally, someone got it right, when asked “What is malarkey?”

“BULLSHIT!” a young black man fired back.

“Can you use it in a sentence?” the interviewer followed up.

“Uh, this interview is malarkey.”

Over on Comedy Central, Noah skewered Biden’s slogan during an interview with campaign trail “correspondent” Micheal Kosta, who appeared wearing a trench coat and fedora, with a card reading “Press”tucked into his hat band.

“Doesn’t the slogan ‘no malarkey’ make Biden seem a little dated and out of touch?” Noah asked.

“That’s a load of horse feathers, Trevor,” Kosta shot back in patter that sounded like it came from a 1930s gangster movie. “That slogan is the cat’s pajamas, see. Anyone who says different is screwy in the noodle, yeah.”

“Michael, why are you talking like that?”

“I have to, Trevor, mmm yeah,” Kosta replied. “Everyone on the “No Malarkey” bus is required to talk old-timey, you get me? So get on the trolley or they’ll take you behind Bell’s soda shop and give you the old one, two, buckle-my-shoe.”

“What does that even mean?”

“I don’t know, maybe it’s a sex thing?” Kosta replied, breaking character.

“What if Joe’s strategy of old-time real guy doesn’t work out?” Noah pressed.

“What are you nutty? These Biden guys ain’t no palookas. If old-timey slang doesn’t work, they’ll just go further back in time,” Kosta replied, before quickly ditching his fedora for an Elizabethan-era beret. “Forsooth! May happens the language of the Bard shall catapult Lord Biden to Columbia’s fair District. Dost thou comprehend the ruse or does it pass through the dark skin of a Moor?”

“I’m sorry, did you say I can’t understand politics because I’m black?”

“It’s not me, it’s my character!” Kosta protested.

“Well, my character is going to cut your Christmas bonus this year!”

Watch videos above, via ABC and Comedy Central.

