Laura Ingraham Mocks Ocasio-Cortez’s Reaction to Gosar Anime Video: ‘Best Actress in an Ongoing Drama is AOC!’

Laura Ingraham mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reaction to an anime video sent by her House colleague Rep. Paul Gosar during a Congressional hearing over his censure for the video.

The moment was notable for a variety of reasons, not least of which was that there was actual coverage of a member of Congress being formally censured on Fox News, which largely ignored what some, including Gosar himself, saw as a historic moment.

Ingraham set up the clip by noting how Gosar “stupidly tweeted some anime cartoon of — I guess he was killing AOC,” before launching into how dumb it was that Democrats debated his censure. She “guessed” he was killing AOC in the since-deleted tweet, which makes it seem somehow more palatable?

She followed with a clip of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reacting to the video on the House floor, “It is sad. It is a sad day. These depictions are part of a larger trend of misogyny and racial misogyny. When you allow depictions of violence against women, against colleagues.”

Coming out of the clip, the Fox News host mocked the congressional democrat’s reaction with “Best actress in an ongoing drama is AOC!”

Ingraham’s reaction may be familiar to anyone who had to deal with a table of mean girls seated at a junior high cafeteria. One might wonder how she would react to a video in which she was depicted as being killed, particularly in this bitterly divided political climate.

The Fox News host concluded the segment by ridiculing the Democrat’s insistence on an accepted decorum that does not include snuff clips and pleaded with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema to jump ship to the Republican party.

Watch above via Fox News.

