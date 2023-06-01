Trump Rants About ‘Woke’ Military Hours After Saying He Doesn’t Like the Term

Former President Donald Trump ranted about the “woke” military during his town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday, mere hours after he told supporters that he didn’t like the term because many people can’t even define it.

“A lot of things going on with our military, with the woke and all this nonsense,” said Trump during the town hall. “They’re not learning to fight and protect us from some very bad people.”

“They want to go woke. They want to go woke. That’s all they talk about now,” he claimed. “I see letters that are being sent, it’s horrible. It’s really a serious problem. That would end immediately.”

During a speech in Iowa just hours before, Trump told his supporters that he doesn’t like the term “woke”.

“The country has gotten sick. It’s gotten sick and I don’t like the term ‘woke’ because I hear ‘woke, woke, woke,'” he said, complaining that “half the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.”

Despite the popularity of the term, many people have been unable to say what “woke” actually means.

Conservative columnist Bethany Mandel went viral in March after she was unable to define the term after using it several times in an interview with The Hill’s Rising co-host Briahna Joy Gray.

Following the incident, Fox News’ Dana Perino said “woke” could be used to describe a “feeling” or a “sense” and questioned whether conservatives would “have to define it more.”

According to Merriam-Webster, the term “woke” means either to be “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)” or to be “politically liberal (as in matters of racial and social justice) especially in a way that is considered unreasonable or extreme,” depending on whether the term is used in a derogatory manner or not.

