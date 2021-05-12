Liz Cheney Calls Out Kevin McCarthy for Not ‘Leading With Principle’: It’s ‘Sad’ and ‘Dangerous’

Liz Cheney had some choice words for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in her first TV interview since being ousted from her position as conference chair.

In a preview that aired on MSNBC Wednesday night, Savannah Guthrie asked Cheney, “Do you think Leader McCarthy has placed his own ambitions to be Speaker of the House above principle?”

“I think that he is not leading with principle right now,” Cheney said. “And I think that it’s sad and I think it’s dangerous, and I think that we are at a moment where the Republican party has to have leaders that are focused on principle.”

McCarthy said on January 12th that Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the Capitol riots. Since then, he has very publicly been on Trump’s side, and was recently caught on a hot mic slamming Cheney.

And on Wednesday, after the vote to oust Cheney, McCarthy actually seriously said with a straight face, “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.”

You can watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]