Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs snapped at White House advisor Stephen Miller as he raged over why Republicans and the White House aren’t doing more on the president’s legal fight in multiple states.

Dobbs and Miller were largely in agreement as Dobbs brought up Ted Cruz’s public support for one lawsuit concerning the Pennsylvania election and offer to “stand ready to present the oral argument.”

But Dobbs was still angry at the rest of the Republicans for not doing more to defend the president.

“The president warns for months and months and months about mail-in ballots and the potential for fraud, and the Republicans do nothing, Stephen. Nothing,” Dobbs said. “What’s wrong with the Republican party?!”

Miller agreed and asked, “Where is the outrage?”

Dobbs continued to ask, “Where the hell are the Republicans?!”

As Miller asked if the U.S. is a “third world country” or “banana republic,” Dobbs remarked, “From your lips to God’s ears.”

“The reality is that this president right now is fighting — and let’s be straightforward about it — he’s fighting all alone,” Dobbs continued. “And Ted Cruz has stepped up to say he’ll argue before the Supreme Court. Why on God’s green Earth wouldn’t the White House jump on it?”

Miller pivoted to talking about state legislatures, but Dobbs actually interjected and snapped at Miller, “No, no, Stephen. I’m not going to let you do this! I’m not going to let you do that!… I asked a question. You and I, we’re reasonably smart and decent fellows. Why don’t you answer me? That’s all I’m asking here, Stephen. Why don’t you guys jump and salute Ted Cruz and say, yes, we want you on the team now? My God, this is not a time for internecine nonsense on the part of the Republican party which is watching its blood drain into the streets because they’re gutless!”

