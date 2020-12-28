MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan pulled no punches with his historical analogy, comparing President Donald Trump’s stubborn refusal to sign the Covid relief bill as Americans suffered — until finally capitulating on Sunday night — to the infamous dismissal of the plight of French subjects by King Louis XVI’s wife, Marie Antionette.

Opening the Monday night version of All In, guest host Hasan began the show with a stinging indictment of Trump’s Sunday night decision to completely back down on an earlier implied veto threat and sign the bill sent to him by Congress, which narrowly avoided a government shutdown but also earned him derision and mockery from many MAGA faithful. Trump’s multi-day delay in executing the bill, however, meant that unemployment benefits for millions expired and may not be restored.

“We still have 23 more days of Donald Trump as president, 23 more days where he will continue to do great damage to this nation, and that damage will extend well into the future,” Hasan began.

“Trump has spent the past four years flooding the zone with outrage after outrage, from praising neo-Nazis to separating children from their parents to causing tens, maybe even hundreds of thousands of American deaths with his botched response to the pandemic, to name just a few of his lowest points,” the MSNBC host added. “But what he did this weekend is up there with the worst of the worst. In a stark illustration of his cruel indifference to the suffering of millions of Americans, the president spent the past few days golfing in Florida amid a temper tantrum driven by the refusal of some Republicans to aid his efforts to overturn the election and basically end American democracy. The tantrum resulted in a heartless and pointless delay that earned him nothing but had disastrous consequences for millions of Americans.”

Hasan noted that Trump’s 11th hour push to increase the bill’s direct payout from $600 to $2,000 per person was mere political theater and stands little chance of passing the Republican-led Senate.

“Rent doesn’t wait a week, car payments don’t wait, feeding your kids does not wait,” Hasan emphasized. “Trump could’ve signed the bill on Saturday and still gotten a few days of self-serving publicity out of delaying, without hurting anyone. But he didn’t. He didn’t care. He was, as ever, indifferent to the suffering of millions of Americans while he partied and golfed at his Florida vacation home.”

“Marie Antionette has nothing on this guy.”

