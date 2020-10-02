Mark Levin went on a nearly 10-minute rant on Sean Hannity’s show Thursday night, to defend Trump’s comments about white supremacists — or lack thereof — during Tuesday’s presidential debate and to attack Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s alleged record on racism.

After being introduced by Hannity, Levin began by criticizing Biden for having “pulled the same stunt” as he has in past debates, making faces and interrupting Trump “over and over again,” even though Trump received the majority of the criticism — and corrections — for his constant interruptions from moderator Chris Wallace.

Levin quickly changed to the topic on which he would fire full blast for the next few minutes: the candidates’ comments about racism and white supremacy.

“They keep asking the President of the United States, which is outrageous, if he’ll denounce white supremacy,” snapped Levin, clearly irritated over the recent press coverage over Trump’s debate comments, “He’s done it 20 times.”

“But I want to honestly speak to the American people and go over the head of the media tonight, and I want you to ask this question: Is Joe Biden still a white supremacist? That’s right, is he still a bigot? And I’m gonna use Joe Biden’s own language, any moderator, any debate moderator can find it because it took me 40 minutes to dig this up.”

Levin then launched into a lengthy diatribe, reading quotes from Biden over the past decades, on topics ranging from school segregation and busing, segregationists like George Wallace and Sen. James Eastland, Biden’s eulogy for Sen. Robert Byrd, and so on.

Levin is correct that Byrd was a major figure with the Ku Klux Klan in West Virginia, founding the state’s chapter in the early 1940s, recruiting many of the members, and serving as the group’s leader. What he omits is Byrd’s late-in-life repentance on racial issues, including making this speech in support of his proposal for an additional $10 million in funding for the memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:

I have come to appreciate how Martin Luther King, Jr., sought to help our nation overcome racial barriers, bigotry, hatred, and injustice, and how he helped to inspire and guide a most important, most powerful, and most transforming social movement… Dr. King’s vision was not only about what America could be, but what America should be! With the passage of time, we have come to learn that his Dream was the American Dream, and few ever expressed it more eloquently.

Upon Byrd’s death, the NAACP — who are certainly not in the habit of being apologists for white supremacists — issued a statement praising the senator for a life that “reflects the transformative power of this nation…[he] went from being an active member of the KKK to a being a stalwart supporter of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and many other pieces of seminal legislation that advanced the civil rights and liberties of our country…He stood with us on many issues of crucial importance to our members…He will be sorely missed.”

Levin also slammed Biden for being endorsed by neo-Nazi Richard Spencer.

“When our President Donald Trump is asked about David Duke,” complained Levin, “he denounced David Duke, he denounced David Duke, ‘Oh, David Duke endorsed you? What do you think about that?’ He denounced it, he denounced it, over and over again in 2016 — Richard Spencer is bigger than David Duke in the crack-pot subhuman white supremacist movement, and Biden’s not asked once what he thinks about that.”

Again, Levin’s being disingenuous. The Biden campaign swiftly and harshly rejected Spencer’s endorsement, with rapid response director Andrew Bates tweeting that the alt-right leader’s support was “10,000% unwelcome here” and denouncing him as representing the “vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks” and “absolutely repugnant.”

When Joe Biden says we are in a battle for the soul of our nation against vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks, you are the epitome of what he means. What you stand for is absolutely repugnant. Your support is 10,000% percent unwelcome here. https://t.co/86reJEoTCd — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 24, 2020

Levin attempted to continue, but Hannity cut him off as his segment with Trump was about to begin.

“Let me end with this question,” said Levin, “Joe Biden, are you still a white supremacist? Are you still a bigot? Are you exactly what Kamala Harris called you? I think in many ways, you still are. In many ways, you still are. All you do is yell at the president, you call him a liar, you dare to call him a racist? You are a disaster.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.