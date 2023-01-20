Matt Gaetz Rolls Out Bizarre ‘Inside Job’ Theory in Defense of Biden: Classified Documents Were Planted

President Joe Biden received full-throated defense over the classified document controversy from a curious place Thursday: proud Ultra-MAGA Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz appearing on Fox News.

The Deep State and Biden’s own “democrat lawyers” are to blame for Biden’s classified document possession, Gaetz suggested during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, suggesting a bizarre conspiracy theory that this was an inside job. And in case this idea was lost on Fox News viewers, “Inside Job” was included in a lower third even before Gaetz suggested as much.

Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets” about his handling of classified documents and told reporters there is nothing scandalous about the situation. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there,” Biden said. “I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no ‘there’ there.”

“Well, things in Washington aren’t always what they seem,” Gaetz opened. “Consider this. It was Joe Biden’s Democrat personal lawyer that was rummaging around his stuff, looking for what? Evidence of a crime that his septuagenarian client committed nine years ago?” You see, Biden is too old to have masterminded a classified document caper, Gaetz suggested.

But he was not done. “And then he alerts the democratic staff at the White House that does the absolute worst thing you could possibly do; they sat on the information. They should have diffused the matter and then inoculated themselves in the process,” he continued.

“Then the moment this is leaked to CBS, you have the Democrat Biden Department of Justice appoint a Special Counsel, and now the big tell is that even Joe Biden’s strongest allies in the congress, like Senator Coons, are saying that they approve of the appointment of a special counsel to criminally investigate the president,” Gaetz added.

“Maybe the Deep State and a lot these Democrats have figured out that they’d rather roll with Gavin Newsom than Joe Biden,” Gaetz wrapped. “The Republicans might not even have to help the Democrats take out their trash.”

So there it is: Matt Gaetz thinks there is a good chance that Joe Biden is a victim of democratic malfeasance. OR, he’s just making up bizarre conspiracy theories for television viewers who delight in bizarre conspiracy theories.

We report. You decide.

Watch above via Fox News.

