Mike Huckabee Mocks NAACP Florida Travel Advisory: ‘Where Are They Going to Suggest They Go? Chicago? Baltimore?’

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee mocked the NAACP’s Florida travel advisory on Fox News Monday and suggested critics of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would cause more damage if they accused him of cross-dressing instead of racism.

Reacting to the travel advisory on Fox News’ Hannity, Huckabee said, “Well, someone hasn’t gotten the message to the rest of America because so far, in the first quarter of this year, Florida had 38 million tourists, which is a record for Florida.”

“They’ve never had that many, ever, in the first quarter of the year,” he noted. “So I don’t think the NAACP is doing a very smart thing by trying to say, ‘Don’t go to Florida.'”

Huckabee then questioned, “Where are they going to suggest they go? Chicago? Baltimore? Really? I don’t think so.”

The former governor went on to argue that “this idea that everything is about race” had become “worn out” and “nobody believes it anymore.”

“If they want to say, ‘Look, Ron DeSantis is a secret crossdresser,’ that would, at this point, probably have a little bit more energy than to say that he’s a racist,” Huckabee suggested. “Anyone who knows Ron DeSantis knows he’s not a racist, this is crazy, and when you have nothing but that to throw out, it really does lose any effectiveness at all.”

He concluded, “And I think the best way to deal with this kind of stuff is respond with ridicule. Just laugh in their faces and tell them, ‘You guys have got to come up with something better. This just isn’t working anymore.'”

The NAACP’s travel advisory, which accused Florida of being “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” has received a mixed response.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called the advisory “just really stupid” and said, “I don’t even know what the NAACP is talking about. This is silly, and it’s dumb, and it’s political. It makes no sense.”

Democratic strategist Aisha C. Mills, on the other hand, called the advisory “really clever” and claimed “Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America.”

Watch above via Fox News.

