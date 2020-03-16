An audience of 10.8 million people tuned into CNN and Univision’s Democratic presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Sunday.

On CNN, 9.89 million tuned in overall, while 3.4 million viewers fell into the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo.

A further 848,000 tuned in to the debate at Univision, with 344,000 in the demo.

The debate, which was moderated by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash, and Univision anchor Ilia Calderón was the network’s most-viewed debate this election and the second-most viewed Democratic debate on CNN in television history.

In response to the Covid-19 coronavirus, a live audience was absent, and Biden and Sanders were positioned over six feet away from each other.

Also during the debate, Sanders slammed President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, Biden pledged to choose a woman as his running mate and name-dropped Jack the Ripper, and the two candidates were interrogated over their health.

The twelfth Democratic debate is currently being planned.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]