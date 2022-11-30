Morning Joe Goes OFF on Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Defense After White Supremacist Dinner: ‘Must Be Awful’ to Live in Fear of Making Him Mad

Morning Joe tore into Kevin McCarthy for squirming on former President Donald Trump’s palling around with anti-semitic rapper Kanye West and White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe focused on the White House press scrum when reporters interrogated McCarthy on Trump’s refusal to condemn West and Fuentes after hosting them for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough began his takedown by remarking that the entire commotion could’ve been avoided for Trump if he just didn’t have dinner with West while the rapper is in the middle of his anti-semitic public degeneration.

“But Kevin Mccarthy just couldn’t say it,” Mika Brzezinski said. “He couldn’t say it. Could not bring himself.”

Willie Geist kept the conversation going by invoking NBC’s latest reporting that Trump “got totally hustled” into having his encounter with Fuentes.

“Must be awful to go through life the way Kevin Mccarthy is, having to stop and think ‘Is the thing I’m about to say going to make Donald Trump mad?'” Geist scoffed. “To have no core and have to say something as easy as ‘This guy’s terrible. Donald Trump shouldn’t have done it.’ He has to say ‘This guy’s terrible, but Donald Trump said he didn’t know him.’ Just say he shouldn’t have had the dinner. He can’t do it, and never has.”

Scarborough and Brzezinski agreed as they panned McCarthy’s subservience to Trump and his refusal to say anything that would risk upsetting the ex-president. They contrasted McCarthy with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who Trump attacked for condemning his dinner with a white supremacist.

Watch above via MSNBC.

