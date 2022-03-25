MSNBC’s Morning Joe aired a graphic video on Friday of Russian violence in Ukraine and kids making heartbreaking statements such as “we want to play with our friends.”

The video started with an explosion of a building, followed by a girl who says, “Stop the war. We want to go to school under the quiet sky.”

The footage then shows a burning building and a boy who says, “We want to sleep in our beds but not in shelters.”

The video then displays people, including a girl, living in fear and a boy who took out his earbuds and says, ‘We’re going to listen to music, but not the explosions.”

This is followed by what appears to be a missile hitting a building.

“We want to hug our relatives every day,” says a boy.

Followed by a couple explosions, another boy says, “We want to eat every day.”

The video then shows a rocket in a playground.

Following a couple explosions and couple kid remarks, a boy says, “We want to breathe the fresh air, but not the smoke after the fire.”

The video shows what appears to be a mother and her kid running for shelter, followed by what appears to be another mother feeling sad as a kid leans on her and sleeps.

A few moments later, a girl says, “We want to play with our friends.”

The video was taken by Yulia Zhdanova, who, according to Morning Joe co-host Mika Brezinski, “ran an education center with more than 2,000 students, some of whom [were] in that video.

As of Thursday, 4.3 million children have been displaced due to the war in Ukraine, according to UNICEF.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

